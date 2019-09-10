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How Living on Mars Would Make Life Better on Earth
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100 views • September 10, 2019
If we ever want to live, sleep, eat, and breathe on Mars, we are going to need some the best tech humans can dream up - and as a bonus that tech might actually help tackle challenges right here on Earth!
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