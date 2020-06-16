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Dems to Blame Trump For Covid-19 "Second Wave" Despite Mass Protests - FULL SHOW 6/15/20
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144 views • June 16, 2020
Tune in as we uncover the double standard by globalists who say protests and mass rioting are good, but President Trump holding political rallies is bad because of a Covid-19 “second wave,” which of course won’t be blamed of protesters.
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