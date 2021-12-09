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Pagan Occult Roots of CHRISTMAS Celebration- Freeman Fly
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34 views • December 09, 2021
Some know that the origins of Christmas are NOT biblical and are in fact Pagan. But even fewer know that it's REALLY the description of a DRUG TRIP from ingesting the Amonita Muscaria Mushroom and the DMT trip. Combined with various German legends and ancient Fire god beliefs gives us the RETARDED Modern Christmas celebration we have today.
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