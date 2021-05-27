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Doug Wardlow says Ariz. attorney general needs to ensure election integrity
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190 views • May 27, 2021
While Arizona's attorney general has vowed to not get involved in the state's election audit, Minnesota attorney general candidate Doug Wardlow said election integrity would be his top priority. OAN's Christina Bobb spoke with Wardlow from the Arizona election audit and has more.
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