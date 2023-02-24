The Hidden Agenda Behind “Free Trade” | The New American TV

In this Friday, February 24 edition of The New American TV we offer a special presentation by CEO emeritus of The John Birch Society: “An Introduction to Trading Away Your Freedom.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLwlHu3QHAw





Later in the program, The New American executive senior editor Steve Bonta sits down with Steve Mosher of the Population Research Institute https://www.pop.org/ to discuss current affairs related to China.





Rounding out today’s show is Paul Dragu, https://thenewamerican.com/editor/paul-dragu/ Communications Director for The John Birch Society. He brings us updates to Kentucky Republican Senator Thomas Massie’s bill to end the Department of Education. He’ll also discuss The John Birch Society’s action project, Save Our Children. https://jbs.org/children/





The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.





