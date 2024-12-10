© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satan Controls Both Sides
0
5 months ago
In this podcast, Scott breaks down Satan’s macro/esoteric strategy, which God revealed in Revelation 13. After this review, he drills down the long-term micro/exoteric strategies he uses to set the hook to trap us into the control grid for our souls.Show more
This recording shares many details that are intended to help our audience not to be deceived.
------------
Links for this episode:
PowerPoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/o0hj0x6tppda1aqp01frc/Satan-controls-both-sides.pptx?rlkey=am83vmmdhju3zkq5ar2nfx8zd&st=326dsrsa&dl=0
TaNaK / Old Testament https://bibleproject.com/explore/video/old-testament-tanak/?utm_source=web_social_share&medium=shared_video
An Inconvenient Duality: When Darkness Masquerades As Light https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aj9_fcBmi68&t=602s
LIVE: Trump's Plan to "SHATTER THE DEEP STATE" Revealed! https://rumble.com/v5mxr3z--live-inside-trumps-radical-agenda-to-transform-america.html
Dave Hunt - A Woman Rides The Beast 1993 Pre-Book Lecture https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1CZAt3T6tA
PROPHECY & POLITICS "Biblical Endgame" w/ Jamie Walden & Christopher Brock https://www.youtube.com/live/aMBYZpqvoN4
God Tests Us to Free Us From All Self-Confidence — Santosh Poonen — October 20, 2024 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnHlU7amw00
Max Igan - Riku Suoraan Interview - 11/12/24 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E4ureyN8OaFw
New Testament Overview https://bibleproject.com/explore/video/new-testament-overview/
------------
Medical Murder series: https://ouramazinggrace.net/Medical%20Murder/introduction
Four views of Revelation: https://rumble.com/v5qf9bt-revelation-the-four-views-with-bible-teacher-steve-gregg.html
The Matrix Revealed Series:
Part 1: ‘The Plan to Take Down the Satanic Cabal Was Written By the Satanic Cabal’: https://rumble.com/v4hp42e-the-matrix-revealed.html.
Part 2a: ‘Peeling Back the Layers – Exoteric Deceptions’: https://rumble.com/v4njy1k-the-matrix-revealed-the-illusion-of-choice-part-2a-peeling-back-the-layers-.html.
Part 2b: ‘Pealing Back the Layers – Deception Focused on Christians’: https://rumble.com/v4obwf5-the-matrix-revealed-the-illusion-of-choice-part-2b.html
Part 3: ‘Escaping the Matrix’: https://rumble.com/v4pa34q-april-13-2024.html
What is the Secret Purpose of the Deep State? https://rumble.com/v5i50d9-what-is-the-secret-purpose-of-the-deep-state-the-october-surprise..html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
---------------
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
www.graceschara.com/
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
