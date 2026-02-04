BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Analysis on 3 Million+ New Epstein Files – Part 2 – Video #279
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
Epstein boasts in an email to Peter Thiel that "I represent the Rothschilds." In another email he discusses how Robert Maxwell threatened the Mossad. The man who knew that Epstein didn't kill himself, but was switched out, was MCC officer Roberto Grijalva.

Shownotes:

https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/2018222406377103658

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/epstein-signed-25m-agreement-with-rothschild-group-in-2015-documents-show-/3816731

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/epstein-files-show-email-exchange-with-rothschild-banker-on-hitler-shelter-claim/3818909

https://clashreport.com/world/articles/epstein-threatened-mossad-for-400-million-vlbul9nu65f

https://x.com/heatherc_77/status/2017876540030378153

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/breaking-the-epstein-files-illuminate

https://thefreedomarticles.com/2010-rockefeller-foundation-paper-plan-exploit-pandemic/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/9-simulations-drills-laws-prepared-for-the-coronavirus/


*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.

rothschildsmossadepsteinepstein filesrobert maxwellroberto grijalva
