Scott Kesterson - Dollar Declining at a Rapid Rate, is Going to Collapse

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Man in America Podcast Clip
With the combination of inflation, social instability, a new plandemic, food shortages, fuel shortages, and increasing threats to an already fragile supply chain, the US is headed into a perfect storm—as the globalists and the CCP ramp up their tyrannical agenda. The battle ahead will draw upon each and every one of us, and never before have courage, conviction, and faith been more important. Join me today for a conversation with Scott Kesterson of BardsFM, where we'll discuss all this and more.
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3OrJQwh
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