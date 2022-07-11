Scott Kesterson - Dollar Declining at a Rapid Rate, is Going to Collapse

Man in America Podcast Clip

With the combination of inflation, social instability, a new plandemic, food shortages, fuel shortages, and increasing threats to an already fragile supply chain, the US is headed into a perfect storm—as the globalists and the CCP ramp up their tyrannical agenda. The battle ahead will draw upon each and every one of us, and never before have courage, conviction, and faith been more important. Join me today for a conversation with Scott Kesterson of BardsFM, where we'll discuss all this and more.

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