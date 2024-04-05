False Flag War Events

From more conventional wars like World Wars I & II, Viet Nam and Iraq, to today’s unconventional hidden warfare, false flags are commonly used to start and/or intensify them.
A false flag is an intentionally-developed trouble event ascribed to a party or cause other than the actually responsible party. The term comes from the practice of a pirate ship flying the flag of a ship they were approaching to attack.
In recent years we are experiencing disasters that are false flags that most people do not realize are war events. Some of these are considered natural occurrences or accidents that are really purposely developed or directed.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com
~ program archives, notes, resources:
https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ survival preparedness: http://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com
~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.