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Tom Carey - Witness to Roswell: The Crash Retrieval of an Alien Spacecraft and its Aftermath
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76 views • March 26, 2021
To listen to Part 2 go to thecosmicswitchboard.com
Thomas J. Carey, holds degrees from Temple University (B.S. in Business Administration) and California State University, Sacramento (M.A. in Anthropology), and also attended the University of Toronto’s Ph.D. Program in Anthropology. Thomas Carey is an Air Force veteran who held a TOP SECRET/CRYPTO clearance. Tom is a researcher of the Roswell UFO Crash.
Tom began investigating aspects of the Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team of Kevin Randle and Don Schmitt, and since 1998 has teamed exclusively with Don Schmitt to continue a proactive investigation of the case.
In Part 1 Tom Discusses the Roswell UFO crash, strange materials from the crash, the cover up of the crash, how the air force intimidated and threatened witnesses, how some crash witnesses got cancer, the early death of witnesses such as Sheriff George Wilcox, the destruction of documents, Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico Joseph Montoya’s contact with the surviving alien at the Roswell military base, fake UFO crash site promoted by a disinfo artist, the floating metal from the UFO and more.
Tom's Website: http://roswellinvestigator.com/
Thomas J. Carey, holds degrees from Temple University (B.S. in Business Administration) and California State University, Sacramento (M.A. in Anthropology), and also attended the University of Toronto’s Ph.D. Program in Anthropology. Thomas Carey is an Air Force veteran who held a TOP SECRET/CRYPTO clearance. Tom is a researcher of the Roswell UFO Crash.
Tom began investigating aspects of the Roswell Incident in 1991 for the Roswell investigative team of Kevin Randle and Don Schmitt, and since 1998 has teamed exclusively with Don Schmitt to continue a proactive investigation of the case.
In Part 1 Tom Discusses the Roswell UFO crash, strange materials from the crash, the cover up of the crash, how the air force intimidated and threatened witnesses, how some crash witnesses got cancer, the early death of witnesses such as Sheriff George Wilcox, the destruction of documents, Lieutenant Governor of New Mexico Joseph Montoya’s contact with the surviving alien at the Roswell military base, fake UFO crash site promoted by a disinfo artist, the floating metal from the UFO and more.
Tom's Website: http://roswellinvestigator.com/
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