© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sphynx Cat Health: A Hairy and Hairless Situation
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • August 31, 2021
In 1966, a random genetic mutation led to the birth of Prune, a hairless kitten that would ultimately lead to birth of many, many more of its kind.
Tune in for a unique episode on Sphynx cats, and discover:
What to know about the fatal heart disease called HCM, why Sphynx cats are particularly prone to developing it, and how to screen and/or test for it
Why a higher metabolism can actually be connected to higher rates of obesity in Sphynx cats
Whether a Sphynx cat is actually a hypoallergenic solution for those with a cat allergy
Common and quirky behaviors of Sphynx cats
Many would say that the certified veterinary technician (CVT) is the veterinary equivalent of the registered nurse (RN); both are tasked with the majority of hands-on patient care, both need good bedside manner, and both can offer insights that a doctor might not.
Since 2013, Kelsey Nightingale, CVT has fulfilled just that role in small animal general practice. She’s also an excellent source on all things Sphynx—the breed of cat that’s perhaps best known for its hairlessness. But there are so many other things that owners should know about them, at least one of which is a matter of life and death.
Tune in to learn about the prevalence, detection, and treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), hygiene tips, common personality traits, and more.
Visit https://tica.org/ and https://cfa.org/ to learn more, and find information about a new genetic test for HCM in Sphynx cats at https://cvm.ncsu.edu/nc-state-vet-hospital/small-animal/genetics/submit-dna-testing/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Tune in for a unique episode on Sphynx cats, and discover:
What to know about the fatal heart disease called HCM, why Sphynx cats are particularly prone to developing it, and how to screen and/or test for it
Why a higher metabolism can actually be connected to higher rates of obesity in Sphynx cats
Whether a Sphynx cat is actually a hypoallergenic solution for those with a cat allergy
Common and quirky behaviors of Sphynx cats
Many would say that the certified veterinary technician (CVT) is the veterinary equivalent of the registered nurse (RN); both are tasked with the majority of hands-on patient care, both need good bedside manner, and both can offer insights that a doctor might not.
Since 2013, Kelsey Nightingale, CVT has fulfilled just that role in small animal general practice. She’s also an excellent source on all things Sphynx—the breed of cat that’s perhaps best known for its hairlessness. But there are so many other things that owners should know about them, at least one of which is a matter of life and death.
Tune in to learn about the prevalence, detection, and treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), hygiene tips, common personality traits, and more.
Visit https://tica.org/ and https://cfa.org/ to learn more, and find information about a new genetic test for HCM in Sphynx cats at https://cvm.ncsu.edu/nc-state-vet-hospital/small-animal/genetics/submit-dna-testing/.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.