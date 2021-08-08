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JEWISH MATRIARCHAL BLOOD LINES CAUSED INTERMARRIAGE: FOR GOD'S GOOD PURPOSES...
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35 views • August 08, 2021
You cannot trace bloodlines through the mother, it has only the Mitocardio DNA. There are no Matriarchal genealogies in the bible, they're Patriarchal. This is why lib-tard women lemonist/feminest/baby killers Love it so much. This scrambles the Jewish bloodlines so God could change the world to a nation of priests. Laverite marriage is also discussed along with some other unusual bible teaching concerning wives...
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