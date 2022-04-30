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Georgia Guidestones a Place of Human Sacrifice? Photos Surface of Blood on GA Guidestones
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178 views • April 30, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Mystery landmark, or NWO agenda?
Nicholas Stumphauzer joins The Stew Peters show to discuss the underlying truth behind the Georgia Guidestones, and the New World Order agenda.
Watch this special segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12yj6k-georgia-guidestones-a-place-of-human-sacrifice-photos-surface-of-blood-on-g.html
Mystery landmark, or NWO agenda?
Nicholas Stumphauzer joins The Stew Peters show to discuss the underlying truth behind the Georgia Guidestones, and the New World Order agenda.
Watch this special segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12yj6k-georgia-guidestones-a-place-of-human-sacrifice-photos-surface-of-blood-on-g.html
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