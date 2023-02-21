Create New Account
Revisiting the Firmament
Fire & Grace Church
February 18th, 2018

February 18th, 2018

Pastor Dean continues to revisit the subject of creation and the nonsense going on in the world concerning "space." God's Word is clear, but yet many continue to believe the lies of men like Elon Musk instead of God. Today, we will revisit the nature of the firmament and some revelation from the paleo-Hebrew concerning the nature of the firmament.

bibleflat earthfirmamentdean odlebiblical cosmology

