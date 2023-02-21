Revisiting the Firmament

February 18th, 2018
Pastor Dean continues to revisit the subject of creation and the nonsense going on in the world concerning "space." God's Word is clear, but yet many continue to believe the lies of men like Elon Musk instead of God. Today, we will revisit the nature of the firmament and some revelation from the paleo-Hebrew concerning the nature of the firmament.
