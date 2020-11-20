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Fake Media Reporters are Losing it after Mike Pence Press Conference
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633 views • November 20, 2020
The pressure is mounting on them. These rats are getting desperate and scared.
According to a Rasmussen poll, 47 percent believe the election was stolen from Trump.
Nearly a third of Democrats believe the election was Stolen from Trump.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/19/whoa-nearly-a-third-of-democrats-believe-the-election-was-stolen-from-trump-n1160882
According to a Rasmussen poll, 47 percent believe the election was stolen from Trump.
Nearly a third of Democrats believe the election was Stolen from Trump.
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/19/whoa-nearly-a-third-of-democrats-believe-the-election-was-stolen-from-trump-n1160882
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