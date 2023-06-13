JAMES CORBETT TESTIFIES AT THE NATIONAL CITIZENS INQUIRY

The Corbett Report

corbettreport





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/ncitestimony/

On May 18, 2023, James Corbett testified to the National Citizens Inquiry in Ottawa on the subject of the WHO's looming global pandemic treaty, the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, and the One Health approach that is being used to justify an even greater centralization of power in the hands of unaccountable institutions in the name of "global health." The presentation also includes information on the prospect of Canada or other member states withdrawing from the WHO, information on the technocratic roots of the One Health agenda, how states of exception are used to undermine constitutional rights, and much, much more.