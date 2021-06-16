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Part 1 - Interview With Jeff Bramlett, Farmer Extraordinaire
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82 views • June 16, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we have farmer extraordinaire, Jefferson Bramlett, and he shares his years of farming experience with us.
You're going to want to take notes on this one.
Always Ready!
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You're going to want to take notes on this one.
Always Ready!
⭐ Join The Alliance ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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