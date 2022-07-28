EPOCH TV | Sheriff Mack "the Greatest Crime Committed against the American People in History"

Epoch TV Clip: Crossroads with Josh Philipp

Sheriff Mack praises @greggphillips & Catherine Engelbrecht of True the Vote:

“Gregg & Catherine have risked their lives to tell the truth… If they’re telling the truth, this is the greatest crime committed against the American people in the history of our country.

This is a coup against the stewardship that we have… to choose our own representives to make this a constitutional republic…

This goes so deep and it’s everything that you’ve heard from Trump & everybody else about election fraud, (and it) is 10x worse!”

Source: https://truthsocial.com/@TheStormHasArrived17/108726126318942756