Things Seem Quiet, America's Not Done, God Is In Charge, Gonna Save The Children And Help The Rest Of The World, Juan O Savin

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We Keep waiting, we keep wondering, and too often nothing on the surface seems to be happening. Don't be fooled by the quiet! We, MAGA are not going to let China, Iran, North Korea, et al, have the greatest nation on earth, to the Glory Of God. But we must be willing to do His Will, not our continued careless desires.