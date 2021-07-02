Pouring Out Your Heart to God (2021)

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Bible verses of the day

Psa 62:8 O my people, trust in Him at all times. Pour out your heart to Him, for God is our refuge. Interlude



Php 2:14 Do everything without complaining and arguing,

Php 2:16 Hold firmly to the word of life; then, on the day of Christ's return, I will be proud that I did not run the race in vain and that my work was not useless.



Exo_16:9 Then Moses said to Aaron, "Announce this to the entire community of Israel: 'Present yourselves before the LORD, for He has heard your complaining.'"

Exo_17:2 So once more the people complained against Moses. "Give us water to drink!" they demanded. "Quiet!" Moses replied. "Why are you complaining against me? And why are you testing the LORD?"

Num_16:11 The LORD is the One you and your followers are really revolting against! For who is Aaron that you are complaining about him?"

Num_17:5 Buds will sprout on the staff belonging to the man I choose. Then I will finally put an end to the people's murmuring and complaining against you."

Deu_1:34 "When the LORD heard your complaining, He became very angry. So He solemnly swore,

Pro_21:19 It's better to live alone in the desert than with a quarrelsome, complaining wife.



Pro 23:29 Who has anguish? Who has sorrow? Who is always fighting? Who is always complaining? Who has unnecessary bruises? Who has bloodshot eyes?

Pro 23:30 It is the one who spends long hours in the taverns, trying out new drinks.

Pro 23:31 Don't gaze at the wine, seeing how red it is, how it sparkles in the cup, how smoothly it goes down.

Pro 23:32 For in the end it bites like a poisonous snake; it stings like a viper.

Pro 23:33 You will see hallucinations, and you will say crazy things.

Pro 23:34 You will stagger like a sailor tossed at sea, clinging to a swaying mast.

Pro 23:35 And you will say, "They hit me, but I didn't feel it. I didn't even know it when they beat me up. When will I wake up so I can look for another drink?"



Joh 6:41 Then the people began to murmur in disagreement because He had said, "I am the bread that came down from heaven."

Joh 6:42 They said, "Isn't this Jesus, the son of Joseph? We know His father and mother. How can He say, 'I came down from heaven'?"

Joh 6:43 But Jesus replied, "Stop complaining about what I said.

Joh 6:44 For no one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws them to Me, and at the last day I will raise them up.

Joh 6:45 As it is written in the Scriptures, 'They will all be taught by God.' Everyone who listens to the Father and learns from Him comes to Me.



Mar_11:22 Then Jesus said to the disciples, "Have faith in God.