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The Silent Epidemic: The Untold Story of Vaccines
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95 views • November 14, 2021
A factual science based review and evaluation of vaccines and their impact on our health. Experts detail how fraught the widespread use of vaccines is for our current and future generations. This is the ONE documentary you might like to watch if you plan to know enough to speak intelligently, make informed choices about vaccines, and then act to preserve (or fight if you believe necessary) parental and individual medical rights.
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