The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East Highlights of the Week 12 - 18 July 2024

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week July 12 – July 18, 2024

▪️Houthi attacks on coalition merchant ships and naval vessels continued in the Red Sea region. Most of the attacks were unsuccessful, with only a hit on the oil tanker CHIOS Lion being successful.

▪️Ansarallah militants also carried out two attacks on the vessel CHRYSALIS in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. However, neither of the two Yemeni attacks produced any results.

▪️In response to the Houthi attacks, the U.S.-British Coalition Air Force launched airstrikes on the Houthi-controlled part of Yemen. Ansarallah targets in al-Hodeidah and Hadj were bombed.

▪️Meanwhile, Iranian proxies from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched kamikaze drones at Eilat. All of the launched munitions were intercepted in the skies over the eastern part of the city.

▪️In response to an attack by Iranian-backed groups, the IDF Air Force bombed Syrian territory. The target was the positions of government troops in the vicinity of Damascus, one Syrian soldier was killed.

▪️The Israelis also attacked a car on the Damascus-Beirut highway near the Lebanese border with a drone. Two people were killed, one of whom turned out to be prominent Syrian businessman Muhammad al-Qatarji.

▪️On the Greater Idlib fronts, government forces continue to use FPV drones on militant positions. During the strikes, several members of illegal armed groups and units of combat equipment were eliminated.

▪️At the same time, public discontent continued to grow in the territories controlled by anti-government groups. Syrians protested against the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in Idlib and the proxy pro-Turkish administration in northern Aleppo.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

