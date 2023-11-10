Create New Account
Frank Jacob – Consensus Timelines – PostScript Interview with John L. Petersen
John Petersen talks with Frank Jacob about how he was influenced by Project Looking Glass, timelines and how we affect them, and impending choice points for humanity.

Frank with be speaking at TransitionTalks December 9th, 2023.  Join us in person, or via livestream!  Tickets and info at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/transitiontalks/upcoming-events/

Keywords
realitytimelineproject looking glassjohn petersenpostscriptfrank jacobconcensus

