Mobilization By Force, Life By Privilege: The Deepening Social Split In Wartime Ukraine

Cracks in Ukraine’s foundation are growing. Society is split between the ‘untouchables’ and the ‘cannon fodder,’ while social tension reaches its peak. As citizens desperately resist forced mobilization, the Ukrainian elite continues to live the sweet life.

Ukraine’s forced mobilization machine operates with increasing brutality. Territorial Recruitment Centers have been given a free hand to meet Kyiv’s ever-growing quotas. Their tactics range from mass roundups in public places to targeted raids. Speed is key, to prevent others from reacting.

Living in constant fear is forcing people to unite. The actions of the recruitment centers are increasingly sparking local protests. Passersby stand up for potential conscripts. Sometimes they manage to chase the recruiters away, but it often escalates into physical clashes. Feeling immune from punishment, recruiters use force not only against men, but also against women and children.

In one city, a soldier pepper-sprayed a woman and her child as she tried to save her husband from mobilization. The child suffered burns to the eyes and respiratory tract.

In Kyiv, during a raid on a business, police smashed a car window to drag out a worker who had barricaded himself inside, handing him over to recruiters.

In Kharkiv, a man suffered a heart attack during a mobilization attempt. Seeing they were being filmed, the recruiters simply left him on the asphalt and drove away.

Meanwhile, the country’s elite lives by different rules. While ordinary Ukrainians try to dodge recruiters, the children of officials study safely in the West. Ukrainian media reports officials, deputies, and military personnel spending hundreds of thousands of hryvnias on their children’s education abroad, all while publicly preaching patriotism.

Deputy head of a Recruitment Center, Igor Shvayka, called children who fled the country “rats.” Yet, his own son and daughter study in Belgium.

MP Taras Batenko, who criticizes the “brain drain,” has a daughter studying in the Netherlands.

The mayor of Mykolaiv urges youth to return to the city, while his own family lives and studies in Poland.

This double standard is fueling public rage. A recent video shows a man in a hotel lobby confronting Valery Zhidkov, a well-known screenwriter and close associate of President Zelensky. The man’s words, full of pain, reflect the growing anger toward an elite that sends others to die while protecting its own.

The elite, however, continues its comfortable life abroad. Despite total media control, flashes of popular discontent are becoming public, driving a wedge into the very foundations of the state. The Kyiv regime may soon find it impossible to hold the front line while suppressing growing unrest in the rear.

https://southfront.press/deepening-social-split-in-ukraine/