Daily Word * 11.29.2022 * Will You Complain?

I have many new opportunities I wish to present to My obedient children. Are you ready? Can you handle more? How are you handling what I have already given you? Do you work cheerfully for My Kingdom and in the pursuit of souls for Me now or is that murmuring I hear?





I am testing My obedient children to see if you are ready for more. Can I trust you with much? Can I trust you with riches? Can I trust you to minister to My broken and hurting ones who do not yet know Me? Or will you complain and feel burdened by these opportunities to work for Me?





Matthew 6:33-34





But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.





John 14:15





If ye love me, keep my commandments.





1 John 2:3





And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments.





Galatians 6:8





For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.





Jeremiah 3:20-25





Surely as a wife treacherously departeth from her husband, so have ye dealt treacherously with me, O house of Israel, saith the Lord. A voice was heard upon the high places, weeping and supplications of the children of Israel: for they have perverted their way, and they have forgotten the Lord their God. Return, ye backsliding children, and I will heal your backslidings. Behold, we come unto thee; for thou art the Lord our God. Truly in vain is salvation hoped for from the hills, and from the multitude of mountains: truly in the Lord our God is the salvation of Israel. For shame hath devoured the labour of our fathers from our youth; their flocks and their herds, their sons and their daughters. We lie down in our shame, and our confusion covereth us: for we have sinned against the Lord our God, we and our fathers, from our youth even unto this day, and have not obeyed the voice of the Lord our God.