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Dr. Ted Noel demonstrating multiple mask failures; no successes
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171 views • September 26, 2020
This is the one I have been looking for. I saw it days ago, but lost track. It is back.
The best mask failure demonstration video of them all.
I tracked it back down for a blog publication I made: Un-Masking-The Truth https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/2020/09/25/un-masking-the-truth/ that covers much of the subject and fallacies surrounding it. Seek the truth. Do not accept the lies. Use your head to tell one from the other.
The best mask failure demonstration video of them all.
I tracked it back down for a blog publication I made: Un-Masking-The Truth https://www.bitterrootbugle.com/2020/09/25/un-masking-the-truth/ that covers much of the subject and fallacies surrounding it. Seek the truth. Do not accept the lies. Use your head to tell one from the other.
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