Trump is asked whether he'll attend Don Jr's wedding this weekend

Trump is asked whether he'll attend his son's wedding this weekend:



"He'd like me to go. I'm gonna try and make it. I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"

Adding:

President Trump said he’s going to try to make his eldest son Don Jr.’s wedding to Bettina Anderson this weekend.

“He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office.

The couple is getting married on Saturday on a private island in the Bahamas.

More about the wedding here:

https://pagesix.com/2026/05/18/society/donald-trump-jr-bettina-anderson-to-wed-over-memorial-day/?_gl=1*nnv69p*_ga*MjU4ODQxNjExLjE3NzkzODkzNDA.*_ga_0DZ7LHF5PZ*czE3NzkzODkzNDAkbzEkZzEkdDE3NzkzODkzNDMkajU3JGwwJGgw

