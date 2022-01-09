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Australia Under Siege - Flatten The Herd Podcast *Explicit Lyrics*
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10 views • January 09, 2022
Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! We had the opportunity to sit down with our friends and fellow Freedom Fighters over at the Flatten The Herd Podcast, the Most Dangerous Podcast in Australia. This is a very talented bunch of guys who not only fearlessly spit truth on their show, but they are extremely talented hip-hop artists as well. The episode opens with a track called "Positive War" by Kool B and Lazy Grey (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmXmg-qyUF8). They give us a boots-on-the-ground update about the tyranny, the resistance and what they see coming in the future. Follow the Flatten the Herd Podcast on your favorite podcast player:
Get AMAZING memes from FTH on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/flattentheherdpodcast/
Telegram: https://t.me/flattentheherd
Kool B - https://www.instagram.com/koolbthe3rd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKw85C5wPfLkMtIRQhxVcYQ
Virtue Reborn https://www.instagram.com/virtue_reborn_music/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe0lwO8zldFSKz8xQPQhZfA
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
Get AMAZING memes from FTH on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/flattentheherdpodcast/
Telegram: https://t.me/flattentheherd
Kool B - https://www.instagram.com/koolbthe3rd/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKw85C5wPfLkMtIRQhxVcYQ
Virtue Reborn https://www.instagram.com/virtue_reborn_music/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe0lwO8zldFSKz8xQPQhZfA
How to follow and support the Truthzilla Podcast
Website: https://Truthzilla.org
Original Shirts: https://Truthzilla.org/Shirts (Only after you are done shopping at https://InfowarsStore.com, of course!)
Truthzilla is also available on your favorite podcast player.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TruthzillaPod
Instagram: https://instagram.com/Truthzilla
Telegram: https://t.me/Truthzillapod
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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