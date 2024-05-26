Al-Qassam Hits Several jEEW Military Vehicles in the Neighborhoods of Brazil and Salah Al-Din





Al-Qassam Mujahideen targeting enemy vehicles in the Al-Taqaddum axis in the Brazil neighborhood and the Salah Al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. 2024/05/22





