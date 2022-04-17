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WHEN DID WE STOP ASKING QUESTIONS?!
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81 views • April 17, 2022
Never fear asking questions or digging deeper for the truth. That can be the hardest thing for most people to do because we are all taught to NEVER QUESTION AUTHORITY from the time we are very young. However, there are no stupid questions, but only the ones that are never asked.
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