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3D Crypto-Images Are 'Secretly' Being Injected Into Peoples Bodies- Celeste Solum
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2029 views • July 18, 2021
MIRRORED from THRIVEYOUAREPOWERFUL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uGiTg4MHZCaO/
THIS TECHNOLOGY IS VERY REAL - Whistleblower and Researcher CELESTE SOLUM reveals the latest scientific literature discussing Luminescence, Graphene Memory, Biosensors, 3D Quantum Dot technology, Gene-Editing, Soft Robotics and much more.. And all of these technologies are designed for 'Us Humans' towards our TRANSFORMATION into becoming CYBORGS!'
Visual-cryptographic image hiding with holographic optical elements
https://www.osapublishing.org/oe/fulltext.cfm?uri=oe-26-24-31995&;id=401431
A 3D Cryptographic Information Protective Holographic Element
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/S0030400X18100235
Recent progress in gelatin hydrogel nanocomposites for water purification and beyond
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0042207X17305717
Celeste Solum -
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com/
THIS TECHNOLOGY IS VERY REAL - Whistleblower and Researcher CELESTE SOLUM reveals the latest scientific literature discussing Luminescence, Graphene Memory, Biosensors, 3D Quantum Dot technology, Gene-Editing, Soft Robotics and much more.. And all of these technologies are designed for 'Us Humans' towards our TRANSFORMATION into becoming CYBORGS!'
Visual-cryptographic image hiding with holographic optical elements
https://www.osapublishing.org/oe/fulltext.cfm?uri=oe-26-24-31995&;id=401431
A 3D Cryptographic Information Protective Holographic Element
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1134/S0030400X18100235
Recent progress in gelatin hydrogel nanocomposites for water purification and beyond
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0042207X17305717
Celeste Solum -
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com/
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