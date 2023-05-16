Stock Market Crash in Two Weeks 05/16/2023

Social Security Payments my be interrupted if US Defaults on Debts by June 1. This means that millions of American’s benefits will be disrupted. We are looking at a huge Stock Market crash and a sudden recession. In other news, Trump urges the GOP to let this catastrophic debt default happen, if Dems don’t accept cuts. Make sure you are prepared brothers and sisters. Ask the Lord today what exactly it is you need to do and do that today!



00:00 - Social Security Payments Interrupted

08:08 - Trump urges to let Debt Default Happen

11:04 - Tornado cancels Trump’s Rally

13:40 – Mudslide

16:41 - $32 Billion Budget Deficit

17:54 - Economic Collapse

21:05 - Death of the Dollar

25:23 - Joseph’s Kitchen

30:06 - Watchmen’s Conference





