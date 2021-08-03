© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden's Mandatory Genocide - Get used to the virus sticking around!
Follow
1
Share
Report
141 views • August 03, 2021
The cathartic events on January 6th have been traumatic for the Democrats, as their theater of hypocrisy and lies continues to grow. But they apparently have no idea the hell they are on the precipice of unleashing.
The Democrats are now pushing Mandates for the Vaccines. One person, Ashli Babbitt, was murdered by the tyranny of the Democrats on January 6th. ? have died from the vaccines that wanted to take the vaccines. When the Democrat lead government begins mandatory forced vaccinations and people begin to die and suffer in droves from Joe Biden's disinformation that didn’t want the vaccine. This Country will erupt. As liberty and our Bill Of Rights will be under total assault.
The Democrats are now pushing Mandates for the Vaccines. One person, Ashli Babbitt, was murdered by the tyranny of the Democrats on January 6th. ? have died from the vaccines that wanted to take the vaccines. When the Democrat lead government begins mandatory forced vaccinations and people begin to die and suffer in droves from Joe Biden's disinformation that didn’t want the vaccine. This Country will erupt. As liberty and our Bill Of Rights will be under total assault.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.