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When Ireland Wakes Up, There's Gonna Be Hell to Pay, It's All in Plain Sight... [07.11.2021]
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270 views • November 08, 2021
SHORT VIDEO TO SHARE WITH ANYONE ON THE FENCE
If you know of anyone still on the fence and you want to encourage them not to take the poison shot, this short video may be a very good start.
wil paranormal - 49948 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ezgXJX5NO0n8/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vov91d-when-ireland-wakes-up-theres-gonna-be-hell-to-pay-its-all-in-plain-sight....html
Email: [email protected]
If you know of anyone still on the fence and you want to encourage them not to take the poison shot, this short video may be a very good start.
wil paranormal - 49948 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ezgXJX5NO0n8/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vov91d-when-ireland-wakes-up-theres-gonna-be-hell-to-pay-its-all-in-plain-sight....html
Email: [email protected]
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