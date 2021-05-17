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PHOENIX RISING: April 11 Freedom Rally
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40 views • May 17, 2021
A veteran activist from the '70s airs his opinion on today's burning questions. Alex the Comic tirelessly implores queued-up, bubble-tea patrons to join the awakened masses. And an escape artist in Robson Square is compelled to improvise when distracted by the passing horde.
Spirits soar. Vancouver on the march.
Spirits soar. Vancouver on the march.
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