Southern Military GoFs continues to advance towards Kurakhovo, methodically clearing out Ukrainian trenches using drones & artillery - News from the Donetsk & Avdeevka directions
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
42 views • 20 hours ago

News from the Donetsk and Avdeevka directions.

The Russian 150th Motor Rifle Division of the Southern Military District Group of Forces continues to advance towards Kurakhovo, methodically clearing out Ukrainian trenches using drones and artillery. 

Meanwhile, the Russian Central Military District group of Forces (🅾️) inspected a destroyed US supplied Bradley.

Some AFU militants were very unfortunate in both cases.

Video credit: @RVvoenkor and @ukraina_ru

🫁🫀In Ukraine, the ex-Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, Mikhail Zagreychuk, and 10 other surgeons were arrested for trading organs of Ukrainians in the EU and the USA..

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
