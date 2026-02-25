BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
DEATH JAB DESTROYS ITALIAN OLYMPIC BIATHLETE
83 views • 1 day ago

Feb. 24, 2026 1. Instagram Post – Recovery & Medical Check-Up

💪 Forza, Tommy 🇮🇹

Wishing you a smooth recovery and all the best over the coming weeks 💙


The Italian federation (@fisi.official) confirmed that he has undergone a successful medical procedure following recent examinations. Further check-ups are scheduled before he can resume full training.


We look forward to seeing you back on the snow soon ❤️‍🩹

📷 @vianneythibaut /IBU #biathlon #getwellsoon #forza

Posted 6 hours ago

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DVJIPAzFbfY/?hl=en


---


2. Instagram Post – Olympic Race DNF

I’m okay - if I can say I am okay when I had to DNF while I was leading an Olympic race…


Right after the second prone my body somehow stopped working properly and I was really struggling to breath and to move, therefore I had to stop. Worst feeling I have ever experienced in my life so far.


I tried to ski really slow the first part of the third lap but my body wasn’t allowing me to ski anymore.


A lot is going through my head at the moment… frustration, anger, disappointment…


It’s devastating. It’s devastating to stop but there wasn’t anything I could do against my own body today.


Absolutely not the end of the games I was hoping for but I will never give up. 4 years fly by fast and I will try again in France.


I will do some medical checks the next days to find out what went wrong today.. I’ll keep you posted ❤️ thank you for the tremendous support

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DU_IzJaDGhB/?hl=en


---


3. YouTube Video – Italy's Green Pass Announcement

Italy To Roll Out 'Green Pass' Vaccine Certificate System

NBC News

11.8M subscribers


18,492 views Jul 26, 2021 #Vaccines #Covid #Italy


Italy is the latest country in Europe to announce a vaccine certificate system in an attempt to persuade the unvaccinated to get a shot. The “green pass” will be needed to get into public venues like gyms and theaters.

https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=-B7XOV2jkm8


---


4. YouTube Video – Cooking with Tommy & Dido

World Cup 24/25: Make Pasta like an Italian with Chef Tommy and Dido

Biathlonworld

56.7K subscribers


2.5K views 1 year ago #biathlon #pasta #italiancuisine

https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=8xaWWjv2nMA

Keywords
italyolympicsmyocarditisitalian biathlete tommaso giacomelitalian biathletetommaso giacomel
