DEATH JAB DESTROYS ITALIAN OLYMPIC BIATHLETE

Feb. 24, 2026 1. Instagram Post – Recovery & Medical Check-Up
💪 Forza, Tommy 🇮🇹
Wishing you a smooth recovery and all the best over the coming weeks 💙
The Italian federation (@fisi.official) confirmed that he has undergone a successful medical procedure following recent examinations. Further check-ups are scheduled before he can resume full training.
We look forward to seeing you back on the snow soon ❤️🩹
📷 @vianneythibaut /IBU #biathlon #getwellsoon #forza
Posted 6 hours ago
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DVJIPAzFbfY/?hl=en
---
2. Instagram Post – Olympic Race DNF
I’m okay - if I can say I am okay when I had to DNF while I was leading an Olympic race…
Right after the second prone my body somehow stopped working properly and I was really struggling to breath and to move, therefore I had to stop. Worst feeling I have ever experienced in my life so far.
I tried to ski really slow the first part of the third lap but my body wasn’t allowing me to ski anymore.
A lot is going through my head at the moment… frustration, anger, disappointment…
It’s devastating. It’s devastating to stop but there wasn’t anything I could do against my own body today.
Absolutely not the end of the games I was hoping for but I will never give up. 4 years fly by fast and I will try again in France.
I will do some medical checks the next days to find out what went wrong today.. I’ll keep you posted ❤️ thank you for the tremendous support
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DU_IzJaDGhB/?hl=en
---
3. YouTube Video – Italy's Green Pass Announcement
Italy To Roll Out 'Green Pass' Vaccine Certificate System
NBC News
11.8M subscribers
18,492 views Jul 26, 2021 #Vaccines #Covid #Italy
Italy is the latest country in Europe to announce a vaccine certificate system in an attempt to persuade the unvaccinated to get a shot. The “green pass” will be needed to get into public venues like gyms and theaters.
https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=-B7XOV2jkm8
---
4. YouTube Video – Cooking with Tommy & Dido
World Cup 24/25: Make Pasta like an Italian with Chef Tommy and Dido
Biathlonworld
56.7K subscribers
2.5K views 1 year ago #biathlon #pasta #italiancuisine