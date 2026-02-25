DEATH JAB DESTROYS ITALIAN OLYMPIC BIATHLETE

Feb. 24, 2026 1. Instagram Post – Recovery & Medical Check-Up

The Italian federation (@fisi.official) confirmed that he has undergone a successful medical procedure following recent examinations. Further check-ups are scheduled before he can resume full training.





Posted 6 hours ago

2. Instagram Post – Olympic Race DNF

I’m okay - if I can say I am okay when I had to DNF while I was leading an Olympic race…





Right after the second prone my body somehow stopped working properly and I was really struggling to breath and to move, therefore I had to stop. Worst feeling I have ever experienced in my life so far.





I tried to ski really slow the first part of the third lap but my body wasn’t allowing me to ski anymore.





A lot is going through my head at the moment… frustration, anger, disappointment…





It’s devastating. It’s devastating to stop but there wasn’t anything I could do against my own body today.





Absolutely not the end of the games I was hoping for but I will never give up. 4 years fly by fast and I will try again in France.





I will do some medical checks the next days to find out what went wrong today.. I’ll keep you posted ❤️ thank you for the tremendous support

