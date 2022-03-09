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X22 Report A 03. 08. 22.
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131 views • March 09, 2022
Ep. 2720a - The [DS]/[CB] Are Trapped In The Green New Deal, Watch Europe
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The Biden admin and the puppet masters are pushing their agenda. The patriots were counting on this, everything has been accelerated, which means they never expected to move into the green new deal this quickly. The fiat system began in with the fuel crisis and will end with a fuel crisis, watch Europe.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The Biden admin and the puppet masters are pushing their agenda. The patriots were counting on this, everything has been accelerated, which means they never expected to move into the green new deal this quickly. The fiat system began in with the fuel crisis and will end with a fuel crisis, watch Europe.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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