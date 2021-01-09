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Defending Liberty = Defending The Gospel
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12 views • January 09, 2021
The Gospel flourishes in a free republic where liberty is honored. Christians in America need to awaken and remember America's roots; America was founded by Christians fleeing persecution from the State Church. American Christians cannot throw in the towel now. Defending Liberty means defending the Gospel!
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