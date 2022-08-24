KARRI 38 YEAR OLD MOTHER OF ONE FROM WESTERN AUSTRALIA PFIZER VACCINE INJURED (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6FHQx39KdAdf/

From Karri, "Hi, I'm a 38 year old mother of one from Western Australia. I'm sharing my evidence whilst I'm on my 8th hospital stay with ongoing symptoms from being vaccinated. The doctors are "baffled" as to why I'm so sick and they refuse to acknowledge it as a vaccine reaction. So far I've been diagnosed with Heart Failure, Ovarian Failure and now Functional Neurological Disorder. Currently have severe gastrointestinal problems that include abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea with bleeding being investigated."Here is a list of all my current symptoms:

Myocarditis

Early heart failure

Premature ovarian failure

Sudden change in menstration cycle

Abnormal bleeding

Blood clots

Abnormal liver function

Abnormal spleen function

Abnormal pancreatic function

Gastrointestinal problems

Loss of appetite

Chronic nausea

Chronic diarrhoea

Persistent headaches

Involuntary muscle spasms

Muscle and joint pain

Swollen lymph nodes

Constant fatigue

Chills and night sweats

Insomnia

Worsened anxiety and depression.

Previously diagnosed hypothyroidism which was stable but is now no longer reacting to medication.

I’ve watched my grandmother suffer from dementia and I feel like I am suffering in the same way.

I give my permission to share this as people need to be made aware of what these vaccines are really doing to our bodies. They are not “safe or effective.”





Source:

https://fb.watch/f4lN2t9gT2/