KARRI 38 YEAR OLD MOTHER OF ONE FROM WESTERN AUSTRALIA PFIZER VACCINE INJURED (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6FHQx39KdAdf/
From Karri, "Hi, I'm a 38 year old mother of one from Western Australia. I'm sharing my evidence whilst I'm on my 8th hospital stay with ongoing symptoms from being vaccinated. The doctors are "baffled" as to why I'm so sick and they refuse to acknowledge it as a vaccine reaction. So far I've been diagnosed with Heart Failure, Ovarian Failure and now Functional Neurological Disorder. Currently have severe gastrointestinal problems that include abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea with bleeding being investigated."Here is a list of all my current symptoms:
Myocarditis
Early heart failure
Premature ovarian failure
Sudden change in menstration cycle
Abnormal bleeding
Blood clots
Abnormal liver function
Abnormal spleen function
Abnormal pancreatic function
Gastrointestinal problems
Loss of appetite
Chronic nausea
Chronic diarrhoea
Persistent headaches
Involuntary muscle spasms
Muscle and joint pain
Swollen lymph nodes
Constant fatigue
Chills and night sweats
Insomnia
Worsened anxiety and depression.
Previously diagnosed hypothyroidism which was stable but is now no longer reacting to medication.
I’ve watched my grandmother suffer from dementia and I feel like I am suffering in the same way.
I give my permission to share this as people need to be made aware of what these vaccines are really doing to our bodies. They are not “safe or effective.”
Source:
https://fb.watch/f4lN2t9gT2/