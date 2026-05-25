CTP (S3E154) He Said She Said

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We turn a Suno-powered music experiment into a four-track collaboration with Lady Devil, including remixes, lyrical sparring, and the creative rules that keep it fun instead of messy. We also draw a bright line around permission and theft, then close with a run of original songs that move from family tribute to situational awareness to a comedic take on AI overload.

• behind-the-scenes setup for a “weird” chunked recording

• growing up around many music genres and how that shapes taste

• using Suno AI to write and record new tracks

• the Lady Devil handle inspiring a tribute song and a remix challenge

• clear boundaries on copyright and why scraping audio is theft

• why genre preference does not equal song quality

• a nod to other remix challenges and community shout-outs

• tribute to Ted Leonard Jr and the Polker Kings

• “Not Paranoid” and the difference between fear and awareness

• a cappella appreciation and the power of the human voice

• comedic “AI conspiracy” lyrics about tech everywhere

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