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CTP (S3E154) He Said She Said
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective
We turn a Suno-powered music experiment into a four-track collaboration with Lady Devil, including remixes, lyrical sparring, and the creative rules that keep it fun instead of messy. We also draw a bright line around permission and theft, then close with a run of original songs that move from family tribute to situational awareness to a comedic take on AI overload.
• behind-the-scenes setup for a “weird” chunked recording
• growing up around many music genres and how that shapes taste
• using Suno AI to write and record new tracks
• the Lady Devil handle inspiring a tribute song and a remix challenge
• clear boundaries on copyright and why scraping audio is theft
• why genre preference does not equal song quality
• a nod to other remix challenges and community shout-outs
• tribute to Ted Leonard Jr and the Polker Kings
• “Not Paranoid” and the difference between fear and awareness
• a cappella appreciation and the power of the human voice
• comedic “AI conspiracy” lyrics about tech everywhere
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