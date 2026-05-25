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CTP (S3E154) He Said She Said
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP (S3E154) He Said She Said

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond - all in Biblical perspective

We turn a Suno-powered music experiment into a four-track collaboration with Lady Devil, including remixes, lyrical sparring, and the creative rules that keep it fun instead of messy. We also draw a bright line around permission and theft, then close with a run of original songs that move from family tribute to situational awareness to a comedic take on AI overload.

• behind-the-scenes setup for a “weird” chunked recording

• growing up around many music genres and how that shapes taste

• using Suno AI to write and record new tracks

• the Lady Devil handle inspiring a tribute song and a remix challenge

• clear boundaries on copyright and why scraping audio is theft

• why genre preference does not equal song quality

• a nod to other remix challenges and community shout-outs

• tribute to Ted Leonard Jr and the Polker Kings

• “Not Paranoid” and the difference between fear and awareness

• a cappella appreciation and the power of the human voice

• comedic “AI conspiracy” lyrics about tech everywhere

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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