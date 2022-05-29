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Get Wisdom Radio Sow - Creator Reveals the Source of Troubling Beliefs
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1 view • May 29, 2022
VA #71 Creator Reveals the the Source of Troubling Beliefs
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Because our beliefs define what we think and do, it is vital to understand how they are created, influenced, and potentially corrupted. Are beliefs taught or do they arise through life experience? When do beliefs become prejudice and how can we change? Do different levels of the mind have their own beliefs? How can we overcome negative, limiting beliefs in the deep part of our mind? Creator explains the common problems of the deep subconscious we share with extraterrestrial interlopers, how gaslighting corrupts inner beliefs, and the power of prayer and healing to repair our lives. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description:
Because our beliefs define what we think and do, it is vital to understand how they are created, influenced, and potentially corrupted. Are beliefs taught or do they arise through life experience? When do beliefs become prejudice and how can we change? Do different levels of the mind have their own beliefs? How can we overcome negative, limiting beliefs in the deep part of our mind? Creator explains the common problems of the deep subconscious we share with extraterrestrial interlopers, how gaslighting corrupts inner beliefs, and the power of prayer and healing to repair our lives. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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