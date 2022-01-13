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Matthew 23:8-10 - Call no man...
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112 views • January 13, 2022
Matthew 23:8-10 - Call no man...
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS
Matthew 23:8-10
But you, do not be called ‘Rabbi’; for One is your Teacher, the Christ, and you are all brethren. 9 Do not call anyone on earth your father; for One is your Father, He who is in heaven. 10 And do not be called teachers; for One is your Teacher, the Christ.
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEMOSTEMBARRASSINGTEACHINGOFJESUS
Matthew 23:8-10
But you, do not be called ‘Rabbi’; for One is your Teacher, the Christ, and you are all brethren. 9 Do not call anyone on earth your father; for One is your Father, He who is in heaven. 10 And do not be called teachers; for One is your Teacher, the Christ.
jesus, christ, christian, love, truth, christianity, gospel, obey, religion, jesuschrist, believe, faith, god
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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