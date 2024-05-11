Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 11 May 2024 Bourke Street
Lightpath
This is part 1 of two parts to this rally, this one covering the start at Parliament House and the speech in the Bourke Street Mall. The topic was many and varied, very much as the posters showed, looking at all the layers and levels of corruption in this world

Keywords
freedomcorruptionrallyspeechmelbournepostersparliament house

