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Israel Gets Sicker, Palestinians Just Fine
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172 views • September 08, 2021
Yes . . . the jabbed are getting sick more than the non jabbed . . . these stats are out there but for the most part are mostly kept hidden from the people . . . we are being deceived and lied to . . .
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