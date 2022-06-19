The Truth about Polio & DDT- Motive for Mass Vaccination?

Was DDT used in order to mass vaccinate the population? Now they spray us from above with toxic chemicals.

Excerpts are taken from the Docu-Series Thetruthaboutvaccines.com and the film "The Greater Good"



1940s video shows how US children were sprayed with DDT as neighborhoods were gassed with the 'miracle cure' that could kill mosquitoes and end Polio





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5467597/Children-sprayed-dangerous-pesticide-DDT-shocking-clip.html