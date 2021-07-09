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THE COVIDIOTS THINK THEY'LL BE FLYING SOON ? PFIZER CONTAINS 99.99% POISON. VERDICT = 100% MURDER
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414 views • July 09, 2021
You have to wonder just how STUPID these Covidiots really are when researchers are now finding out exactly what's in 100 vials of the captured pfizer vaccine.
The results are stunning as they show the Pfizer vaccine to contain 99.99% Graphene Oxide which is toxic to humans, altering the immune system and forming blood clots leading to death.
Video contains other interesting news stories of the day like a visit to your door from the Pro Vaccine Community willing and able to give you the jab on the spot.
How about a fashion show for corpses?
The results are stunning as they show the Pfizer vaccine to contain 99.99% Graphene Oxide which is toxic to humans, altering the immune system and forming blood clots leading to death.
Video contains other interesting news stories of the day like a visit to your door from the Pro Vaccine Community willing and able to give you the jab on the spot.
How about a fashion show for corpses?
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