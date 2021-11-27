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Why does Mette Frederiksen continuously breaking the Law and the Constitution? [17.11.2021]
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10 views • November 27, 2021
For Question Time today, Mette Frederiksen once again managed to answer the question of why, she has no longer withdrawn his constitutional instructions. She was even so naughty to send questions the other way.
75,290 views Nov 17, 2020
LiberalAlliance
4.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/818eC2SSCJg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoY_0tkXsIXuZT-56NVXBg
75,290 views Nov 17, 2020
LiberalAlliance
4.09K subscribers
https://youtu.be/818eC2SSCJg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoY_0tkXsIXuZT-56NVXBg
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