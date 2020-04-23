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FROM BANNED.VIDEO - The Psyop Behind COVID-19 - Exposed!
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153 views • April 23, 2020
A deeper look into the psychological war, being presented as a pandemic, as a pretext for complete social control. The planning, the exercises, and the complete obfuscation of fact and science - as the basis for radically changing humanity, and how humanity will forced to live in the "new normal".
(Video downloaded from InfoWars' Banned.video. - Uploaded here, to ensure it remains alive and well.)
(Video downloaded from InfoWars' Banned.video. - Uploaded here, to ensure it remains alive and well.)
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