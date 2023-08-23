Christian Organization Combating After-School Satanic Clubs with Bible Clubs

Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) is actively fighting to put Good News Clubs in public schools to teach children about the Bible, prayer, and Christianity, said Moises Esteves, CEF Executive Vice President, to Alex Newman on Conversations that Matter. When a Good News Club thrives in a school, Esteves explained, Satanist clubs founded by Lucien Greaves, the co-founder of The Satanic Temple, weasel their way into schools and try to use scare tactics to make parents and students fearful so that they throw out both clubs altogether.
Alex and Moises discuss the positive effects that Christian clubs have on students and why they are necessary to combat darkness.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.